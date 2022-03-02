Team USA takes silver, bronze in men's freeski halfpipe

Four Americans were in the final of men's freestyle skiing halfpipe at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Two are coming home with hardware.

BEIJING, China — Nico Porteous of New Zealand overcame the swirling wind to win the Olympic ski halfpipe final on a day when many skiers couldn’t land their best tricks due to the strong gusts.

Porteous scored a 93 in his opening run on a bitterly cold and breezy morning in the last event at the Genting Snow Park. His score held up in tough conditions where skiers struggled to link big air and spins.

Two-time Olympic champion David Wise took home the silver with his first-run score of 90.75. The 31-year-old Wise was the only winner the men’s event had ever known. He took the title at its Olympic debut in 2014 and again in 2018.

Alex Ferreira of the United States threw down a strong first run, twirling his right ski pole at the bottom in elation, to end up with the bronze.

The last competitor to go, Aaron Blunck of the U.S., crashed into the wall of the halfpipe while trying to land a trick in the gusty conditions. He stayed down for a moment before sitting up.

David Wise runs up the halfpipe to check on @TeamUSA teammate and good friend Aaron Blunck after a hard fall.



Blunck did ski down the halfpipe by under his own power. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/9tHcGhk3Jn — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 19, 2022

Blunck, who had the top score in qualifying, finished seventh. Fellow American Birk Irving was fifth.