There's curling and then there's bulldozer curling!

MINNESOTA, USA — Not to be outdone by the United States’ curling teams, a Minnesota construction company decided to have a little fun of their own with “bulldozer” curling!

Curling is one of the more unique sports at the Winter Olympics - one that involves stones, brooms, and a "slider" and "gripper" shoe. And while curling may be a "slow" sport, it's still full of skill, suspense and excitement!

Twitter video shows a worker paving the way with his “curling broom” for a bulldozer to move some tires to their designated spot.

If you want to get in on some curling action, the Valley's Coyotes Curling Club consists of more than 100 members and continues to look for new players interested in trying out the sport.

According to the group's website, the club originated in 2003 and hosted its first curling tournament, known as a "bonspiel," the following year.

The club regularly teaches introductory, five-week curling classes for $150.

"Our 'Intro to Curling' league is designed to take you from awkward first throw to Olympic hopeful," the club wrote on its website.

For an annual membership of $75, new club members can join Coyote's curling leagues and register for tournaments hosted by the U.S. Curling Association.

College-age players can practice curling by meeting up with the ASU Sun Devil Curling Club, which accepts players at any skill level or experience.

The college group works with the Coyotes Curling Club to teach game strategy and host tournaments at the club's Tempe facility.

