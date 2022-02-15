'I'm still waiting': Brandon Frazier makes snarky post after Russian skater controversy leaves U.S. team without medals

The IOC decided to allow a 15-year-old Russian figure skater to compete after failing a drug test. It then decided to forgo the medal ceremony for winning countries.

U.S. pairs figure skater Brandon Frazier was going down memory lane, but the memories weren't good ones.

After finding out that the U.S. figure skating team will not receive their silver medals for the team event last week, some Winter Olympians had thoughts to share on the decision, including Frazier.

In an Instagram post shared Monday, Frazier said he remembered winning third place in a school science fair only to find out that his ribbon had to be mailed. The Phoenix native said he's still waiting.

The post, whether or not a true story, is in reference to the International Olympic Committee deciding not to have a medal ceremony for the team figure skating competition after 15-year-old Russian skater Kamila Valieva, who won gold, tested positive in a drug test.

The IOC said it "would not be appropriate to hold the medal ceremony," leaving Frazier, his partner Alexa Knierim and rest of Team USA unsure if they'd be getting gold or silver medals.

“We are devastated that they will leave Beijing without their medals in hand, but we appreciate the intention of the IOC to ensure the right medals are awarded to the right individuals,” the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee said in a statement.

The IOC is also deciding not to have a medal ceremony for the women's individual competition if Valieva places in the top three. Since Valieva's doping case is still not decided, the IOC is concerned that she could still be banned after the full investigation. Valieva's current ruling was only on whether she could skate at the Olympics and did not consider the full merits of the case.

Once the case is decided, the IOC has said it will “organize dignified medal ceremonies," however the timeline of when that could happen is unclear.

"So everyone’s medals are going to be shipped to them??? Yay for Olympic moments," said former skater Chris Knierim, who's the long-time friend of Frazier and husband of Alexa Knierim.

"4 years of work just to wait for ups to deliver your Olympic medal. Hope they have tracking numbers at least."

Judges ruled Monday that Valieva could compete in the women’s individual event despite testing positive for a banned heart medication. Valieva’s lawyers said she failed the drug test because of contamination from the medication her grandfather was taking.

The women's figure skating competition will take place Tuesday with the final, medal event happening on Thursday.

Frazier will compete again in the pairs' competition with Alexa Knierim on Friday and Saturday.

