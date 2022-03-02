Brandon Frazier has been turned into an 'Office' meme

A picture of the Arizona-born skater has been circulating on Twitter that pays tribute to the popular NBC show "The Office."

BEIJING, China — Arizona-born Olympic skater Brandon Frazier and his partner Alexa Knierim displayed so much chemistry on the ice rink this week that they've been turned into a meme on the internet.

As the pair was skating in their first competition in Beijing earlier this week, the NBC streaming service Peacock tweeted out a photo of the two that pokes fun at how lovingly they looked toward each other.

Frazier, who was born in Phoenix, had "Rewatching The Office" printed over his shirt and Knierim was labeled as "Us."

The meme understandably highlights how alluring it is to binge and rewatch all nine seasons of the NBC comedy starring Steve Carrell.

"The Office" had been one of the most popular shows to stream on Netflix, with each of the show's 200 episodes attracting millions of views.

The beloved characters of Dundler Mifflin continue to occupy many facets of the internet by serving as the inspiration for countless gifs and memes.

And the creators of "The Office" appear to approve of the new Frazier-Knierim meme by responding to Peacock's recent tweet with a satisfied-looking image of Dwight Schrute.

Frazier and Knierim ended their first day of skating with a score that landed them in the third spot behind China’s Sui Wenjing and Han Cong and Russians Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov.

If Frazier doesn't come home with a medal, let's hope he'll get a "Dundie" from Michael Scott.

Olympics