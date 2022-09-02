No, Brandon Frazier is not the same person as Brendan Fraser

People on social media are stuck on comparing Olympian Brandon Frazier to actor Brendan Fraser because of the similarities in their names.

PHOENIX — There seems to be a bit of confusion on social media about the difference between a figure skater in Beijing and an American-Canadian actor.

In the midst of the Winter Olympics going on, people on Twitter have been questioning if pairs figure skater Brandon Frazier is the same person as Brendan Fraser, an actor who starred in several popular movies in the late '90s and early 2000s.

The answer is no, Frazier, who is now an Olympic medalist has no relation to Fraser, who starred in "The Mummy" trilogy and "George of the Jungle".

It's also worth noting that Frazier, who was born in Phoenix, is 29 while Fraser is 53. Despite the obvious difference in appearance, people still took to social media to express their surprise at the two not being the same person.

The male figure skater for the US is named Brandon Frazier and is not Brendan Fraser to my dissapointment — Richard Martin (@Ricardo_Knows) February 7, 2022

The US figure skating pairs dude is named Brandon Frazier, and he looks a little like Brendan Fraser. Now I’m missing the rom com never made with Brendan Fraser in a figure skating pair. — Amanda Weaver (@AWeaverWrites) February 7, 2022

The figure skating commentator: U.S. pairs team with Brandon Frazier

Me: BRENDAN FRASER?#Olympics — Amy (@PassvAggrssvAmy) February 4, 2022

Some fans even compared Frazier to John Krasinski, who played Jim in the show "The Office".

There is a pairs figure skate named Brandon Frazier (not Brendan Fraser) and looks like @johnkrasinski. And he made me smile just like those other two do. #Olympics — Lindsay Love (@Love798) February 7, 2022

Frazier will compete again in the individual pairs event on Friday, Feb. 18, with partner Alexa Knierim.

