Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor opens up on support system that got her to Beijing

Taylor, who used to train in the Valley, talks about how her family helped her get to the Olympics.

BEIJING, China — Team USA bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor is used to winning medals at the Olympics.

She may compete in the monobob, an individual event, but winning takes more than just herself.

Taylor, who used to train in Arizona, made history after becoming the oldest American athlete to win a medal at the Winter Olympics after getting silver in the women's monobob event.

Her husband, Nic Taylor, is also a bobsledder and went to Arizona State University. He is an alternate on the U.S. bobsledding team.

Her son, Nico, and her husband have supported her through her Olympic dreams.

Their son, who is almost two-years-old, was diagnosed with Down syndrome and profound bilateral hearing loss.

Taylor's son has shown great progress after getting Cochlear Implants for his hearing loss and even hit a special milestone not too long ago.

"You see your kid from a day-in and day-out basis so sometimes you take it for granted, the little things, but the other day he said 'momma' for the first time and it was like, the hugest thing ever," Taylor said.

Taylor said that it's hard to go from being having a newborn baby to training for the Olympics.

"Getting back in the sport, that was incredibly tough," Taylor said, "just not having your body work as you're used to takes a lot of time to not only come to accept that but come to realize how you need to make changes going forward."

Although Taylor is one of the oldest American Olympic athletes at the Beijing games, she said her son makes the intense training all worth it.

"I need to be smarter with my body, but at the end of the day, when I go home and look at my son, I'm like 'it was all worth it,'" Taylor said.

Olympics