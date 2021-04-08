The most entertaining diving facial expressions from the Tokyo Games

It doesn't matter if they won or not, these athletes deserve a gold medal for best facial expressions.

HOUSTON, Texas — First featured in the 1904 games, diving is one of the oldest sports in the Olympics. And while it can be one of the most breathtaking and jaw-dropping sports to watch, it can also one of the most humorous when photographers capture those moments of intense concentration seen on a competitor's face.

When the divers jump and spin off the board many meters up in the air, then quickly plummet to the water, the straining facial expressions captured in photos is understandable, while being entertaining and fun to look at as well.



Let's have some fun and take a look at some photographs of these amazing athletes in action!

This one, showing Singapore's Freida Lim as she dives off a 10-meter platform is gold. She set a historic milestone on Wednesday, becoming the first Singaporean to have taken part in an Olympic diving competition.

Sofiia Lyskun, 19, of Ukraine, competed in women's diving 10-meter platform preliminary .

Team USA's Delaney Schnell flips off the 10-meter platform in this photograph. He took home a silver medal.

Jun Hoong Cheong of Malaysia ended up ranking 26th in the Women's 10-meter dive preliminary. Nice!

Canada's Meaghan Benfeito ranked 5th in the 10-meter platform preliminary, and will advance to Wednesday's semifinal. Here's a shot of her performance in competition.

Australia's Melissa Wu sprang ahead, and landed a spot in 4th place. She'll also advance to Wednesday's semifinal. Congratulations!

Team USA's Andrew Capobiano, who is from North Carolina, finished in 10th place at the men's diving 3-meter springboard final Tuesday. Great job!

Ken Terauchi has represented Japan in six Olympic Games. He placed 12th in Tuesday's Men's 3-meter springboard final.

Haram Woo of South Korea placed 4th in men's diving 3-meter springboard final Tuesday, and will go on to compete in the 10-meter platform on Friday.

British diver Jack Laugher will take home a bronze medal for the Men's 3-meter springboard. According to the BBC, Laugher said he wanted to quit in 2021, but his friends, family and psychologist kept him going.

Wang Zongyuan of China placed just ahead of Laugher, and won a silver medal. He also won gold in the 3-meter synchronized springboard event. Nice work!

Evgenii Kuznetsov of Russian Olympic Committee won a silver medal in the 2012 Summer Olympics. In the Tokyo games, he placed 5th in the 3-meter springboard.

Two-time gold medalist Xie Siyi of China broke the Men's Olympics 3-meter springboard record when he scored over 85 points with each of his six dives to reach a total score of 558.75.

Germnay's Patrick Hausding won bronze in the men's synchronized 3-meter springboard, and place 21st in the solo 3-meter springboard.

Shi Tingmao of China won two gold medals in the Tokyo Games - for her 3-meter solo dive and 3-meter synchronized dive.

Mexico's Aranza Vazquez Montano, 18, diving off the 3-meter springboard. Vazquez Montano also competes for the University of North Carolina. She was named 2021 ACC's Women's Diver of the Year.

Anna Pysmenska of Ukraine placed 24th in the women's diving 3-meter springboard preliminary.

Americans Andrew Capobianco and Michael Hixon collected silver medals for the men's Synchronized 3-meter dive. Their score of 444.36 was 23 points behind China, which took gold, but nearly 40 ahead of bronze medalist Germany.

Wan Zongyuan and Xie Siyi of China won gold in the men’s 3-meter synchronized springboard on Wednesday, giving the diving powerhouse its third gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics.

Russian Olympic Committee's Viktor Minibaev won bronze in the men's synchronized 10-meter platform. He will compete in the solo 10-meter platform preliminary on Friday.