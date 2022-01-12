'See you soon, Beijing': Phoenix native, figure skater makes Olympic team after COVID scare

Pairs figure skater and Phoenix native Brandon Frazier is headed to Beijing after almost missing the Winter Olympics due to COVID-19.

PHOENIX — A positive COVID-19 test almost held back Phoenix native and pairs figure skater Brandon Frazier from competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

But one petition and negative test later, Frazier is on his way to gliding on the ice for Team USA.

Last week after testing positive for the virus, Frazier and his partner, Alexa Knierim, both were forced to pull out of the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championship, which was the last qualifying event to help determine the athletes on Team USA.

The pair decided to file a petition with the selection committee to be considered for the team based on their work leading up to Nationals.

"Not being able to compete last week was beyond disappointing, but safety and health is always priority number one," Frazier said in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

The petition seemed to work.

The pair were officially named to Team USA and will be heading to Beijing in February.

"Being named to this team is a true honor and I will forever be humbled for the opportunity to represent Team USA at the Olympics," Frazier said in the social media post.

Frazier, 29, was born in Phoenix, grew up in Tampa, Florida, and now lives in Irvine, California.

Frazier won the 2017 U.S. title with then-partner Haven Denney and won again in 2020 with Knierim.

