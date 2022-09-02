Arizona's Jagger Eaton shows off bronze medal from Tokyo, talks Shaun White and Winter Olympics

Jagger Eaton brought home a bronze medal in the men's street skateboarding event in Tokyo last year.

PHOENIX — Mesa native and Team USA skateboarder Jagger Eaton brought home a bronze medal in the men's street skateboarding event in Tokyo last year.

We caught up with the hometown Olympic hero at the WM Open in Pheonix this week to ask him about his Olympic experience and watching snowboarding great Shaun White compete for his final time.

"I'm just rooting for my boy Shaun," Eaton said. "I've actually become really close with Shaun over a few years ... he wanted to compete for Team USA for skateboarding ... so we were training together for a long time."

Catch up with Eaton

Eaton's Olympic journey

Eaton scored 35.35 points with a 9.40 on his third trick in Tokyo during the Summer Olympics. He fell behind silver medalist Kelvin Hoefler by only 0.8 points. Yuto Horigome of Japan took gold with 37.18 points.

Eaton was scored at bronze leading into his final trick with the chance to move up to silver but crashed.

More Olympic athletes from Arizona

Jade Carey

Jade Carey, a gymnast from Phoenix, started college at Oregon State just weeks after her gold medal-winning routine. She’s now competing in collegiate-level competition and has already made a splash.

Carey, 21, won an all-around title while competing for the Beavers and was named the Pac 12 Gymnastics Freshman/Newcomer of the Week last month.

MyKayla Skinner

Gilbert’s MyKayla Skinner earned a silver medal in dramatic fashion last year. She was selected to replace Simone Biles after she withdrew from individual competition in the middle of the games.

After returning home, Skinner said she would head to Utah with her husband and finish up school. And she’s recently been brushing up on her TikTok dance moves.

The 25-year-old said Tokyo would be her last time representing Team USA gymnastics.

Olympics