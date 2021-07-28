Arizona’s Hali Flickinger wins bronze at Tokyo Olympics

PHOENIX — Valley swimmer Hali Flickinger earned a bronze medal after finishing third at the 200m butterfly at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.
Team USA medaled for silver and bronze, but China’s Zhang Yufei proved to be the quickest in the pool and took gold. Flickinger’s teammate Regan Smith took second place.
Flickinger, 27, was originally from Pennsylvania but moved to Arizona to train with legendary ASU swimming coach Bob Bowman.
The two-time Olympian also coaches for the Sun Devils swim team.
