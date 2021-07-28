Arizona's Brady Ellison advances to last 4 rounds of individual archery in Tokyo Olympics

Brady Ellison, from Globe, swept through his first two individual matches on Wednesday.

TOKYO, Japan — Brady Ellison is on track to add a gold medal to his already stacked Olympics record.

The Globe native won his first two individual matches in archery at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, securing his advancement to the round of 16.

Ellison, a four-time Olympian, now only has four rounds standing in between him and a medal.

He swept Iran's Milad Vaziri Teymoorlooei 6-0 in the first round, taking the first two sets at 28-24 and the last set at 28-26. The top possible score is 30.

His second contest against India's Pravin Jadhav was more of the same. Ellison took the first set with yet another 28 to best Jadhav's 27. He slipped to a 27 in the second set but still beat Jadhav's 26, then won the final set at 26-23.

sending some support to my man Brady Ellison as he starts his path for his second individual Olympic archery medal tonight! #TeamUSA #TokyoOlympics @TeamUSA @USAArchery @Cut4 pic.twitter.com/8XfgXQ9cdN — Kyle Freeland (@KFREE_21) July 27, 2021

"We made a small form change, an adjustment to my finger tab, which I think really helped,” Ellison told USA Archery. “...I felt pretty good today, I felt calm. First thing I’ve been in the Olympic finals had felt no nerves so I’m feeling pretty feisty.”

The individual match marks Ellison's last chance to medal in Tokyo after he lost in both team competitions on Monday and on Saturday.

Ranked No. 1 as the reigning world champion, Ellison has two silver medals in Olympic team events and an individual bronze from the Rio games.

The men's individual competition will conclude on Saturday, July 31.

Tokyo Olympics