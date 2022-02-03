Catch up with some of Arizona's Olympic champions

Catch up with the latest on champions like Jade Carey, MyKayla Skinner, Jagger Eaton and Molly Seidel.

PHOENIX — The Opening Ceremony of the Beijing Olympics will kick off on Friday, but if you’re wondering about some of the champions you were cheering for just a few months ago, we have you covered!

Here’s what some of Arizona’s Olympians have been up to since winning a medal in Tokyo:

Jade Carey

Jade Carey, a gymnast from Phoenix, started college at Oregon State just weeks after her gold medal-winning routine. She’s now competing in collegiate-level competition and has already made a splash.

Carey, 21, won an all-around title while competing for the Beavers and was named the Pac 12 Gymnastics Freshman/Newcomer of the Week on Tuesday.

Jagger Eaton

Mesa-native Jagger Eaton returned from Tokyo with a bronze medal in the first year of skateboarding competition at the Olympics.

The 20-year-old shared photos of him teaching children in Mexico how to skate, and he’s also been working on his golf swing!

MyKayla Skinner

Gilbert’s MyKayla Skinner earned a silver medal in dramatic fashion last year. She was selected to replace Simone Biles after she withdrew from individual competition in the middle of the games.

After returning home, Skinner said she would head to Utah with her husband and finish up school. And she’s recently been brushing up on her TikTok dance moves.

The 25-year-old said Tokyo would be her last time representing Team USA gymnastics.

Molly Seidel

Molly Seidel, a long-distance runner who came in third at Tokyo’s woman’s marathon, returned home to Flagstaff.

She often posts photos of herself training in northern Arizona and competed in the USATF National Club Cross Country Championships in January.

