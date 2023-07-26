Tucson's Delaney Schnell is ready to dive into the Paris Summer Olympic Games in 2024

Arizona is sending several athletes to Paris next year to compete in the Summer Olympic games. We've got your first look at these incredible athletes.

PHOENIX — One year from now, athletes across the globe will gather in Paris. And Arizona is going to have its place on the world stage.

Tucson native, UArizona Wildcat and 2021 Olympic silver medalist Delaney Schnell was recently back in Japan with several teammates, working to secure their spots on Team USA for the Paris games!

Schnell previously competed in the women's diving competition in Tokyo in 2021, and she's kept busy with her training -- and her recent marriage -- ever since.

"I'm hoping to qualify for the women's 10m individual and women's 10m Synchro. We just got that Olympic spot, so it was exciting to get to debut that Synchro again on the world stage together," she said.

Schnell competed in tandem with her partner, Jessica Parrato after her previous partner was injured three weeks before the trials.

Parrato's involvement was a last-minute call, but that wasn't enough to divert the diving pair. The duo proudly made it to the podium with silver over their suits.

"This time, we actually get to train together before the Summer Games, so I think we have a good shot at being on that podium again," she said.

But Schnell is looking forward to something more than medals.

"It'll be cool to see an Olympics with spectators. That's what I'm looking forward to most!"

After the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the 2020 Summer Games and emptied the stands, Schnell said she missed the crowds.

Plus, she's ready to see the opening ceremonies. For the first time in Summer Olympic Games history, the ceremony is taking place outside of the stadium. It will be held along the banks of the Seine River, which cuts through the heart of Paris.

And Schnell is working hard to be there.

