Olympics

The Arizona Olympians competing in Tokyo and how to watch them live on July 30-Aug. 1

There are several athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympic Games with ties to Arizona. Here's when the next time they will compete and how you can watch.

PHOENIX — Arizona has been called home to more than a dozen athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics this year.

Our athletes compete in a range of events from Olympic staples like gymnastics and track to newer competitions like BMX racing and skateboarding.

Here are the upcoming events to watch as our homegrown athletes try to capture gold in the Games. 

See the full list of scheduled events for the entire Olympics here.

Friday 7/30

Sarah Sponcil, Beach Volleyball

Hometown: Phoenix 

Vs. Brazil

@ 4 PM PT

Watch: Women's Beach Volleyball Prelim

Brady Ellison, Archery

Hometown: Globe 

@ 6 PM PT

Watch: Men's Individuals 

Credit: AP
Olympic archer Brady Ellison poses for photos at the 2016 Team USA Media Summit Wednesday, March 9, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Saturday 7/31

Devin Booker, Basketball 

Arizona Connection: Phoenix Suns guard 

Vs. Czech Republic  

@ 4 AM PT

Watch: Men's Basketball Preliminary Group A

Credit: AP
Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker (15), center, steals the ball from Iran's Behnam Yakhchalidehkordi (88), left, during men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Jamie Westbrook, Baseball

Hometown: Gilbert 

Vs. Korea 

@ 2 AM PT

Watch: Baseball Opening Round, Game 6

Credit: AP
United States' Jamie Westbrook reacts after scoring on a double by Eddy Alvarez in the sevenths inning of a baseball game against Israel at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Sunday 8/1

Jade Carey, Gymnastics

Hometown: Phoenix 

@ 1:45 AM PT

Watch: Women's All-Around Final  

Credit: AP
Jade Carey, of the United States, performs on the uneven bars during the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Basketball

Arizona Connection: Phoenix Mercury

Vs. France 

@ 8:40 PM PT

Watch: Women's Basketball Prelim Game 16

Credit: AP
Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi (12) drives up the court during women's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

