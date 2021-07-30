The Arizona Olympians competing in Tokyo and how to watch them live on July 30-Aug. 1

PHOENIX — Arizona has been called home to more than a dozen athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics this year.
Our athletes compete in a range of events from Olympic staples like gymnastics and track to newer competitions like BMX racing and skateboarding.
Here are the upcoming events to watch as our homegrown athletes try to capture gold in the Games.
Friday 7/30
Sarah Sponcil, Beach Volleyball
Hometown: Phoenix
Vs. Brazil
@ 4 PM PT
Brady Ellison, Archery
Hometown: Globe
@ 6 PM PT
Watch: Men's Individuals
Saturday 7/31
Devin Booker, Basketball
Arizona Connection: Phoenix Suns guard
Vs. Czech Republic
@ 4 AM PT
Jamie Westbrook, Baseball
Hometown: Gilbert
Vs. Korea
@ 2 AM PT
Sunday 8/1
Jade Carey, Gymnastics
Hometown: Phoenix
@ 1:45 AM PT
Watch: Women's All-Around Final
Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Basketball
Arizona Connection: Phoenix Mercury
Vs. France
@ 8:40 PM PT
