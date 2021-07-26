x
Olympics

Phoenix native Sarah Sponcil, Kelly Claes take match in Olympic beach volleyball debut

Sarah Sponcil and Kelly Claes are among four collegiate beach volleyball players competing in the Olympics. The former PAC-12 rivals are now going for gold together.
Credit: AP
Kelly Claes, left, and Sarah Sponcil during a match at the AVP Champions Cup in Long Beach, Calif. The Americans are part of the first generation of college beach volleyball players to reach the Olympics. At 24 and 25, they are the youngest U.S. beach team ever to qualify for the Summer Games. (Mpu Dinani/AVP via AP)

TOKYO, Japan — Collegiate beach volleyball hasn't even been around for a decade. But that hasn't stopped it from being a wildly popular Olympic event -- and one with an Arizona connection. 

Phoenix native Sarah Sponcil (pictured below on the right) is playing for the U.S. team after winning back-to-back NCAA championships from UCLA. 

Sponcil and her partner, Kelly Claes picked up the last six points of the third set to triumph over Graudina and Anastasija Kravcenoka. 

The duo will be back in action on Wednesday at 2 p.m. Arizona time against Kenya. 

For more information about Sponcil or other Olympic athletes from Arizona, visit Medals, heartbreaks and more: Keep up with the Olympic athletes from Arizona.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. 

