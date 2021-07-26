Phoenix native Sarah Sponcil, Kelly Claes take match in Olympic beach volleyball debut

Sarah Sponcil and Kelly Claes are among four collegiate beach volleyball players competing in the Olympics. The former PAC-12 rivals are now going for gold together.

TOKYO, Japan — Collegiate beach volleyball hasn't even been around for a decade. But that hasn't stopped it from being a wildly popular Olympic event -- and one with an Arizona connection.

Phoenix native Sarah Sponcil (pictured below on the right) is playing for the U.S. team after winning back-to-back NCAA championships from UCLA.

Sponcil and her partner, Kelly Claes picked up the last six points of the third set to triumph over Graudina and Anastasija Kravcenoka.

The duo will be back in action on Wednesday at 2 p.m. Arizona time against Kenya.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.