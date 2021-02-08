Arizona Olympian Jagger Eaton to throw out first pitch at Diamondbacks game

Jagger Eaton, who won bronze for team U.S.A Skateboarding in the men's street competition, is throwing the first pitch at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

PHOENIX — Bronze medalist Jagger Eaton is coming home.

The Mesa native is mixing skateboarding and baseball by throwing the ceremonial first pitch at the Arizona Diamondbacks game against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday.

Eaton is touching down in his home state from the Tokyo Olympics, after winning bronze in the men's street skateboarding event last week. It was the first time ever skateboarding was made an event in the Olympic Games.

Fans can catch Eaton at Chase Field throwing the first pitch around 6:30 p.m.

Eaton scored 35.35 points with a 9.40 on his third trick during the men's street competition. He fell behind silver medalist Kelvin Hoefler by only 0.8 points. Yuto Horigome of Japan took gold with 37.18 points.

In the street skateboarding competition, athletes compete in two runs and five tricks. They are scored by a panel of five judges on a 0-10 point scale. The highest and lowest scores for each run or trick are dropped and the remaining three scores are averaged to reach the final score. The best possible score is 40 points.

