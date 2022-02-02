Did you know Arizona has a curling club? (Plus, when and how to watch curling in the Winter Olympics)

The Coyotes Curling Club in Tempe has been teaching the sport to local desert dwellers for years.

PHOENIX — The sport of curling may have originated in the cold, gloomy climate of Scotland, but competitors in Arizona have found ways to adapt the winter game to the desert heat.

The two-team game of hurling heavy granite stones across an ice sheet dates back to the 16th century and is now played by more than a million active competitors on nearly every continent.

Canada's freezing temperatures may allow its citizens to routinely dominate in the sport, but curling has begun to expand its reach to warmer regions of North America.

Ever since curling was officially recognized as an Olympic event in 1998, the sport has risen in popularity and prompted curling enthusiasts to start local leagues in the most unlikely places.

The Valley's Coyotes Curling Club

The Valley's Coyotes Curling Club consists of more than 100 members and continues to look for new players interested in trying out the sport.

According to the group's website, the club originated in 2003 and hosted its first curling tournament, known as a "bonspiel," the following year.

The club regularly teaches introductory, five-week curling classes for $150.

"Our 'Intro to Curling' league is designed to take you from awkward first throw to Olympic hopeful," the club wrote on its website.

For an annual membership of $75, new club members can join Coyote's curling leagues and register for tournaments hosted by the U.S. Curling Association.

College-age players can practice curling by meeting up with the ASU Sun Devil Curling Club, which accepts players at any skill level or experience.

The college group works with the Coyotes Curling Club to teach game strategy and host tournaments at the club's Tempe facility.

Watch curling at the Winter Olympics

The U.S. will be represented in all three curling competitions at the Beijing Winter Olympics – men’s, women’s and mixed doubles. The men’s team will be defending its 2018 gold medal, led again by skip John Shuster.

All the competitions begin with a round-robin format followed by semifinals and medal rounds.

Team USA has scored its first victory early Wednesday ahead of the Opening Ceremony after upsetting Australia 6 to 5 in a mixed doubles curling match.

The U.S. mixed doubles team will be back on the ice at 5:05 p.m. Arizona time Wednesday night against Italy. Australia will also return to the ice at 5:05 p.m. Arizona time Wednesday against China.

