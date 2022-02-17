12 Arizona athletes who have played at the Winter Olympics

Arizona doesn't have a long history of Olympic glory at the winter games, yet the state has accumulated some star athletes in recent years.

PHOENIX — Arizona is not known for having the best climate to practice winter sports, yet the state has been home to several Olympic athletes who have competed for medals in hockey, figure skating, and bobsledding.

Since the state sent its first hockey players to play in the 1998 Winter Olympics, Arizona has had many locals attempt to win big at the international games.

Here are 12 athletes with connections to Arizona who have attended previous winter games:

Lyndsey Fry

Fry was born in the Valley and grew up aspiring to play professional hockey. She competed at the 2014 games in Russia, where the USA Team won a silver medal.

Fry made history by becoming the first Arizona-born athlete to win a medal at the winter games, according to the Arizona Republic.

"Success is really in the journey, and if you love something, go for it," Fry told 12 News after competing in the games. "Because, at the end of the day, if you put your whole heart and mind into something, then you're gonna feel good no matter what you end up with."

After playing hockey for Harvard University, Fry returned to the Valley and has been helping the Arizona Coyotes build their youth hockey programs.

Matt Antoine

Matt Antoine spent many years of his career known as the country's top male skeleton racer by hurling himself down a skinny track at speeds of 80 mph.

After winning a bronze medal at the 2014 games, Antoine moved to Phoenix and trained in the Valley before competing again at the 2018 games in South Korea.

"You’re kind of at the mercy of the track your first few times down,” Antoine told 12 News in 2018. “After the first run, I knew this was something I wanted to pursue and I was going to keep going after.”

According to Team USA, Antoine has retired from the sport and now works in home inspections in the Valley.

Broc Little

Phoenix native Broc Little played on the USA men’s hockey team at the 2018 winter games in South Korea, an opportunity he didn't foresee in his future.

"I was lucky to get the call and obviously, it means everything. It’s an awesome opportunity,” Little told 12 News during the 2018 games.

As a kid growing up in the Valley, Little participated at the Phoenix Roadrunners hockey school at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

"There weren't many people playing hockey," Little told the Arizona Republic in 2018. "The only way to play games was to fly somewhere or drive to San Diego."

Gea Johnson

Gea Johnson of Phoenix got the chance to compete at the 2002 winter games in Utah, where she came in fifth place in women's bobsledding. According to Johnson's website, the athlete suffered a painful hamstring injury that worsened during the competition and later underwent surgery.

Jeremy Roenick

While playing for the Arizona Coyotes in 1998, Jeremy Roenick was picked to play on the USA men's ice hockey team at the Olympic games in Japan. He later earned a silver medal playing on Team USA again at the 2002 games.

Roenick returned to playing for the Coyotes in 2006 before announcing his retirement from professional hockey in 2009.

Ryan O'Meara

Scottsdale resident Ryan O'Meara competed with Jamie Silverstein in pair figure skating at the 2006 winter games in Italy. He later retired from competitive skating and went on to start an interior design business in the Valley.

Chris Knierim

Chris Knierim and his wife Alexa won a bronze medal for pair skating at the 2018 games. He was born in Tucson and spent much of his life training in Colorado.

His wife is now competing with Brandon Frazier, another Arizona native, and Knierim has retired from competing.

Gracie Gold

Two-time U.S. women's figure skating champion Gracie Gold has found a new career as a coach in Arizona.

Gold, who grew up in Missouri, announced in 2018 she was joining the coaching staff at the Ice Den in Scottsdale. She won a bronze medal at the 2014 winter games and finished fourth in the ladies' singles event.

Lauri Korpikoski

The Finland-born hockey player was playing for the Arizona Coyotes when he got to compete at the 2014 winter games in Russia. Korpikoski was playing for Finland's national team and took home a bronze medal after beating the U.S.

Elana Meyers Taylor

Elana Meyers Taylor has won three medals at the winter games in the two-woman bobsledding event. She lived in Arizona for years and coached at the Valley's World Athletics Center before relocating to Colorado.

Mike Jankowski

Before he coached the U.S. snowboarding team for the 2014 winter games in Russia, Mike Jankowski attended Northern Arizona University and worked as a snowboarding instructor in Flagstaff.

"Flagstaff is such an amazing town and has so much to offer. It was a no-brainer for me to go there because it had every component of what I like," Jankowski told the Republic in 2014.

Steven Cousins

The England-born figure skater Steven Cousins competed at three Olympic games during his impressive career before he retired from the sport in the late 1990s. He's devoted the following years to coaching the next generation of skaters at the Ice Den in Scottsdale.

