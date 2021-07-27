Here's when Arizona Olympians will compete on July 27, 28

There are several athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympic Games with ties to Arizona. Here's when the next time they will compete.

TOKYO, Japan — Arizona has been called home to more than a dozen athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics this year.

Our athletes compete in a range of events from Olympic staples like gymnastics and track to newer competitions like BMX racing and skateboarding.

Here are the upcoming events to watch as our homegrown athletes try to capture gold in the Games.

Tuesday 7/27

Maceo Brown, Rugby

Hometown: Tempe

Vs. Canada

@ 6:00 PM MST

Brett Thompson, Rugby

Hometown: Tempe

Vs. Canada

@ 6:00 PM MST

Brandon McNulty, Cycling Road

Hometown: Phoenix

@ 10:00 PM MST

Devin Booker, Basketball

Arizona Connection: Phoenix Suns Guard

Vs. Iran

@ 9:40 PM MST

Wednesday 7/28

Brady Ellison, Archery

Hometown: Globe, AZ

Vs. Milad Vaziri Teymoorlooei of Iran

@ 12:13 AM MST

Sarah Sponcil, Beach Volleyball

Hometown: Phoenix

Vs. Makoha Gaudenciz and Khadambi Brackcides of Kenya

@ 5:00 PM MST

Corden Sharrah, BMX

Hometown: Phoenix

@ 6:00 PM MST

