x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Olympics

Here's when Arizona Olympians will compete on July 27, 28

There are several athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympic Games with ties to Arizona. Here's when the next time they will compete.

TOKYO, Japan — Arizona has been called home to more than a dozen athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics this year.

Our athletes compete in a range of events from Olympic staples like gymnastics and track to newer competitions like BMX racing and skateboarding.

Here are the upcoming events to watch as our homegrown athletes try to capture gold in the Games. 

Meet the Arizona athletes and follow their journey through the Olympic Games here: Medals, heartbreaks and more: Keep up with the Olympic athletes from Arizona

See the full list of scheduled events for the entire Olympics here.

Tuesday 7/27

Maceo Brown, Rugby

Hometown: Tempe 

Vs. Canada 

@ 6:00 PM MST

Credit: AP
Fiji's Vilimoni Botitu, center, is tackled by Maceo Brown of the United States during the semifinal match at the Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament in Hong Kong, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Brett Thompson, Rugby

Hometown: Tempe

Vs. Canada 

@ 6:00 PM MST

Credit: AP
In this photo taken Friday, Nov. 29, 2013, Brett Thompson of the U.S. makes a break as Nanyak Dala of Canada closes for a tackle in the Pool C match during the first day of the Sevens World Series rugby tournaments in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/Stephen Hindley)

Brandon McNulty, Cycling Road 

Hometown: Phoenix 

@ 10:00 PM MST

Credit: AP
Brandon McNulty, right, of the United States, competes in the men's cycling road race at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Oyama, Japan. (Tim de Waele/Pool Photo via AP)

Devin Booker, Basketball

Arizona Connection: Phoenix Suns Guard

Vs. Iran

@ 9:40 PM MST

Credit: AP
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) is fouled by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

RELATED: Mercury's Taurasi, Griner lead U.S.A women's basketball to 50th straight Olympic victory

Wednesday 7/28

Brady Ellison, Archery

Hometown: Globe, AZ

Vs. Milad Vaziri Teymoorlooei of Iran  

@ 12:13 AM MST

Brady Ellison of the US shoots an arrow during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games men's competition against Libya's Ali Elghrari at the Sambodromo archery venue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 9, 2016.

Sarah Sponcil, Beach Volleyball

Hometown: Phoenix

Vs. Makoha Gaudenciz and Khadambi Brackcides of Kenya 

@ 5:00 PM MST

Credit: AP
Sarah Sponcil, of the United States, takes a shot during a women's beach volleyball match against Latvia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

RELATED: Phoenix native Sarah Sponcil, Kelly Claes take match in Olympic beach volleyball debut

Corden Sharrah, BMX   

Hometown: Phoenix 

@ 6:00 PM MST

Corben Sharrah #24 competes during the USA Olympic Trials for BMX held at the Olympic Training Center on June 11, 2016 in Chula Vista, California.

RELATED: ‘We're just so proud’: Family of Jade Carey, MyKayla Skinner ecstatic for Arizona Olympians

12 News on Youtube

Get more exclusive videos about Arizona athletes competing in the Olympics on our 12 News Youtube channel. 

Related Articles