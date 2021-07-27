Here's when Arizona Olympians will compete on July 27, 28

TOKYO, Japan — Arizona has been called home to more than a dozen athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics this year.
Our athletes compete in a range of events from Olympic staples like gymnastics and track to newer competitions like BMX racing and skateboarding.
Here are the upcoming events to watch as our homegrown athletes try to capture gold in the Games.
Tuesday 7/27
Maceo Brown, Rugby
Hometown: Tempe
Vs. Canada
@ 6:00 PM MST
Brett Thompson, Rugby
Hometown: Tempe
Vs. Canada
@ 6:00 PM MST
Brandon McNulty, Cycling Road
Hometown: Phoenix
@ 10:00 PM MST
Devin Booker, Basketball
Arizona Connection: Phoenix Suns Guard
Vs. Iran
@ 9:40 PM MST
Wednesday 7/28
Brady Ellison, Archery
Hometown: Globe, AZ
Vs. Milad Vaziri Teymoorlooei of Iran
@ 12:13 AM MST
Sarah Sponcil, Beach Volleyball
Hometown: Phoenix
Vs. Makoha Gaudenciz and Khadambi Brackcides of Kenya
@ 5:00 PM MST
Corden Sharrah, BMX
Hometown: Phoenix
@ 6:00 PM MST
