ASU Olympic swimmer comes up short of finals in 200m free heat

Allison Schmitt will not be competing in the finals after missing the qualifying time by .29 of a second.

TOKYO, Japan — Four-time Olympian Allison Schmitt fell short of qualifying for the 200-meter freestyle finals Monday night at the Tokyo Olympics.

Schmitt, who was the champion of the event in 2012 and is now a Team USA captain in Tokyo, missed the qualifying time for the finals by .29 of a second after hitting a time of 1:56.87, according to NBC Olympics coverage.

She is a member of Sun Devils Swimming as a volunteer coach at Arizona State University (ASU) and is pursuing a masters in social work at the university.

She now trains under ASU swimming coach Bob Bowman, who was named a member of the USA Swimming coaching staff. Bowman led Team USA as head coach in 2016.

Schmitt, a four-time gold medalist, made her fourth Olympic appearance in Tokyo. She closed out trials in June with a time of 1:56.79 in the 200 freestyle.

Schmitt has no other individual events at the Tokyo Olympics, but will compete later on the women's 4x200m freestyle relay. She has already won a bronze, her ninth Olympic medal, as a prelims swimmer for the women's 4x100m freestyle relay.

She and Bowman aren't the only Sun Devils in Tokyo. Jarod Arroyo from Tempe will be representing Puerto Rico in the 2020 Olympics. Sun Devil commit Lèon Marchand will be representing France and Alumna Fanny Teijonsalo will swim for Finland in the 50M freestyle.

TOKYO OLYMPICS