Want to try your skills on the ice? Here are 10 ice skating rinks around Arizona

Whether you're new to skating or trying to land that toe loop, there are plenty of ice skating rinks across Arizona to get you out on the ice.

ARIZONA, USA — While watching the Beijing Winter Olympics you may have seen someone land a triple axle and thought to yourself, “I could do that!” Or maybe you watched USA’s hockey team battle it out on the ice and you’re inspired to lace up some skates.

So, where do you go to try out your newfound passion for ice sports in a desert? Well, don’t worry, some clever Arizonans have brought the ice to the southwest.

Here are 10 ice skating rinks (in no particular order) from around the state that can help you achieve your own version of Olympic glory:

Ice Den in Scottsdale

If you’re looking to play hockey like an Olympian what better place to go then where the professionals train? The Ice Den is the official practice facility for the Arizona Coyotes.

The Ice Den opened in 1998 and offers a variety of skating programs for everyone from beginners to competitive skaters looking for somewhere to practice.

The coaches at the Ice Den are some of the best too! They’ve coached world competitors and Olympians alike.

Oceanside Ice Arena in Tempe

No, this arena doesn’t sit next to an ocean (man-made or otherwise). The 36,000 sq foot facility is located just south of the Big Surf Waterpark in Tempe, hence the name.The rink itself is between NHL and Olympic size.

Oceanside has been home to Arizona State University’s hockey program since its inception in 1979. The facility is also home to the Desert Youth Hockey Association.

Oceanside offers its facilities to the many teams that practice there, those wanting to learn how to figure skate or are interested in renting out the ice.

AZ Ice Arcadia in Phoenix, Peoria and Gilbert

With locations in three Valley towns, AZ Ice serves Valley residents of all skill levels.

Those looking for hockey leagues, figure skating sessions and “Learn to Skate” programs should check out the Arcadia location.

Beginners can also find “Learn to Skate” programs at the Gilbert location as well as a U.S. Figure Skating Basic Skills Program.

The Peoria location is family-friendly where you can host parties and events. Open skating is open to the public at all three locations.

Ice Den in Chandler

The Ice Den in Chandler is an expansion of the Ice Den in Scottsdale. The facility offers programs for youth and adult hockey and figure skating. It also offers public skating sessions seven-days a week.

Jay Lively Activity Center in Flagstaff

The Jay is open year-round and is home to the NAU Ice Jacks hockey team. Being a public municipal ice-skating rink, it’s also open to the public for public skate sessions, open hockey, sticks and pucks, and adult-only skating.

CitySkate in Phoenix

For an outdoor skating session try CitySkate located inside CityScape at Patriot’s Park in Downtown Phoenix.

This is a seasonal rink that opens for the holiday season starting at 3:00 p.m. Skate sessions last 90 minutes.

Desert Ice Skating Rink in Scottsdale

If you’re a Valley native or have been here for a while you probably know about Christmas at the Princess. During the holiday season The Fairmount Scottsdale Princess decks out its grounds for the ultimate winter wonderland and that includes an ice-skating rink. It’s a family friendly way to get your ice-skating fix and Santa is just feet away.

Skate Westgate in Glendale

The West Valley welcomes the holiday season with Skate Westgate. From early November to mid-January kids and adults can enjoy the outdoor ice-skating rink set up at the Fountain Park at the Westgate complex in Glendale. All skill levels are welcome to glide through the wintery atmosphere.

Tucson Ice Rink at the TCC

The city of Tucson and Rio Nuevo offer seasonal ice skating during the holidays at the Tucson Convention Center. Skating sessions are open to kids and adults alike. Sessions have to be booked in advance and they last 90 minutes. The rink usually opens in late November and runs through early January.

Prescott Valley Event Center Ice Skating Rink

This seasonal ice rink in Prescott runs from November until January and is for all ages and skill levels. Skate rentals are also available on a first-come, first-served basis. Skate sessions have to be booked in advance and all sessions are 90 minutes long.

