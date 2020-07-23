One year to go until the Tokyo Olympics, these are some Arizona Olympics hopefuls

These are some Arizonans that are hopeful to get the chance to compete in the Tokyo Olympics next year.

TOKYO, Japan — The Tokyo Olympics on NBC and 12 News have hit the one-year-to-go mark — again.

Tokyo observed the original date a year ago. That was before the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the Olympics and pushed back the opening to July 23, 2021. Fireworks cascaded over Tokyo Bay back then, and local celebrities unveiled the medals in a highly choreographed show.

Organizers and the International Olympic Committee have ruled out another postponement. The Tokyo Games would be canceled this time if they can't be held.

So we're now 1-year away from the Olympics again. Here are some of the Arizonans who are 2021 Olympics hopefuls.

Basketball: Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner

Both the top Phoenix Mercury players are looking at another chance in the Olympics in 2021. Taurasi has represented the U.S. in every Summer Olympics since 2004 and has won four gold meals with the team.

Griner played in the 2016 games and is looking to make her second appearance.

Soccer: Julie Ertz

Julie Ertz, from Mesa, has played with the U.S. Women's National Team since 2013 and is looking to make her second Olympic Games appearance.

Gymnastics: Jade Carey, Allan Bower

Jade Carey, 20, is looking to make her first appearance in the Summer Games. Carey, from Phoenix, attended Mountain Ridge High School in Glendale.

Allan Bower, 25, is a member of the United States men's national gymnastics team and looks to make his first appearance in the Olympics. Bower is from Chandler.

Track and Field: Will Claye, Chris Benard

Tucson native Will Claye, 29, will look to make his third appearance in the Olympics in 2021. In 2016, Claye took silver for the triple jump.

Arizona State alum Chris Benard also competes in the triple jump. He qualified for the 2016 Rio Games.

Check out our story on Benard below:

Archery: Brady Ellison

Brady Ellison, "The Arizona Cowboy," looks to make his third appearance in the Olympics. The 31-year-old, from Miami, Ariz., took the individual bronze medal in 2016.

Skateboarding: Dashawn Jordan

Dashawn Jordan is an Olympic hopeful who’s now a representative for the sport for Team USA. Jordan’s role includes being a liaison between the committee and the athletes, giving them insight on how they can operate the best.