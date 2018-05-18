A ball marker is an important piece of equipment for any golfer. It’s essential before hitting the links for a round or two at your favorite course.

But this may be the coolest ball marker of all time.

At a recent golf tournament, U.S. Olympic Curler Matt Hamilton busted out a unique way to mark his ball. In a video tweeted by Golf Digest, Hamilton is seen using his gold medal as a ball marker.

As ball markers go, this one is pretty epic, and the announcers agree.

“Could be the greatest ball marker in the history of golf on the PGA Tour,” the announcer said. “That is awesome!”

Using your Olympic gold medal as a ball marker is an all-time move by @MattJamilton 💯 👏pic.twitter.com/9is9TmrjKu — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) May 17, 2018

