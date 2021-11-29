x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Oklahoma QB, Phoenix native Spencer Rattler to enter transfer portal

Rattler is a native of Phoenix and played for Pinnacle High School.
Credit: AP
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) scrambles during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Dallas. Oklahoma won 55-48. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler announced on social media that he will enter the transfer portal.

The decision comes on the heels of coach Lincoln Riley’s decision to leave for USC.

Rattler entered this season as a first-team preseason All-American and the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

Rattler is a native of Phoenix and played for Pinnacle High School where he was featured in the Netflix series "QB1: Beyond the Lights."

RELATED: Arizona’s elite quarterback talent returns for winter camp

He was benched after a slow start against Texas, and Caleb Williams took over and rallied the team to victory.

Rattler’s decision also comes as many Oklahoma recruits have chosen to decommit. 

Five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson, one of the top prospects in the class of 2023, has opened up his options.

Sports

Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12 News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe! 

Related Articles

 

In Other News

Está listo el camino hacia el título del Apertura 2021 en la LIGA MX