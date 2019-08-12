GLENDALE, Ariz. — The matchup for the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on Dec. 28 has been decided. No. 2-ranked Ohio State will take on defending champion, No. 3 Clemson in the game.

Both teams come in to the College Football Playoff 13-0 and coming off wins in their respective conference championship games on Saturday night.

The 13-member selection committee chose SEC champion LSU as the top seed. The Tigers will head back to Atlanta for its playoff game to face the Big 12 champion Oklahoma Sooners in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 28.

The two teams faced off in the College Football Playoff semifinal in December of 2016, at the Fiesta Bowl, when Clemson was the 2-seed and Ohio State was the 3-seed. Clemson won that game in a blowout 31-0.

This is Clemson's 5th-straight appearance in the College Football Playoff. They are 3-1 in semifinal games.

This marks Ohio State's third appearance in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes won the inaugural CFP in the 2014-15 year.

Ohio State is 5-3 all-time in the Fiesta Bowl. Clemson is 1-0 all-time in the Fiesta Bowl (2016).

The time for the game has not yet been decided.

