FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Northern Arizona University officials say a football player has died.

The school's athletics department said in a statement Monday that senior offensive lineman Malik Noshi was found dead Sunday morning in his Flagstaff home.

University spokesman Randy Press Flagstaff police are investigating the cause of death.

NAU Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Malrow released the following statement Monday:

Our NAU Athletics family received tragic news yesterday. NAU football senior offensive lineman Malik Noshi was found deceased at his residence in Flagstaff yesterday morning.



The thoughts and prayers of the entire NAU Athletic Department family go out to Malik's family, friends, teammates and coaches during this time of great sadness. Coaches and support staff have been reaching out to our football family to ensure our student-athletes have the support they need.



We are thankful for the resources available from NAU Counseling Services and the support of the entire NAU community during this difficult time.

Noshi, who is from Las Vegas, began as a redshirt for the Lumberjacks in 2015. He started two games in 2016 and went on to be a starter in all 12 games in the 2017 season.

Last year, he started nine games and earned an honorable mention from the Big Sky Conference.

He is survived by his parents and a younger sister and brother.