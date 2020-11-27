No general public seating allowed for Cardinals game against Los Angeles Rams

The team made the decision after reviewing information from the state health department and the latest COVID-19 information in the state.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — General public seating won’t be permitted at State Farm Stadium for the Arizona Cardinals' next home game against the Los Angeles Rams due to rising COVID-19 cases.

The team made the decision Friday afternoon after reviewing safety information from the state health department and the latest COVID-19 update.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 4,314 new cases and 20 new deaths on Friday.

Coronavirus cases have been steadily rising in the state. Along with the seasonal flu in fall and winter, health officials are warning that hospitals are at risk of becoming strained to capacity.

Up to 4,200 fans were allowed inside the stadium that has a capacity of 63,400 people, but now just a small group of spectators made up of family members of players and staff will be allowed.

The team is working with health officials to determine if fans will be allowed for Arizona’s last two home games against the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers.