No. 3 Arizona gets another blowout, beating California 96-71

TUCSON, Ariz. — Christian Koloko had 19 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks to lead No. 3 Arizona past California 96-71 on Sunday afternoon.

Bennedict Mathurin added 14 points and eight rebounds for Arizona, which is 16-1 and 6-0 in the Pac-12.

Oumar Ballo scored 14 and Kerr Krissa had 13 with four 3-pointers.

Jordan Shepherd scored 21 points for the Golden Bears (9-10, 2-6).

California coach Mark Fox was ejected in the first half after picking up two technical fouls.

