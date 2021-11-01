Shane Doan named Arizona Coyotes' Chief Hockey Development Officer

In this role, Shane Doan will support the Coyotes' business and hockey operations departments and advise on major club decisions and initiatives.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — "The Captain" Shane Doan is back with the Arizona Coyotes organization in a formal role.

The club announced on Monday that Doan has been named Chief Hockey Development Officer.

In this role, Doan will support the Coyotes' business and hockey operations departments and advise on major club decisions and initiatives.

The team says Doan will report directly to Coyotes President and CEO Xavier Gutierrez and will serve as a strategic advisor to Owner, Chairman and Governor Alex Meruelo and General Manager Bill Armstrong.

"I am very excited and grateful for this opportunity. I am extremely proud to have played my entire career for the Coyotes and all I want is for this franchise to be successful on and off the ice," Doan said in a release.

"The Valley is an incredible hockey market with a loyal and passionate fan base and with Mr. Meruelo, we now have strong and stable ownership and a very bright future in Arizona. I'm looking forward to working with Mr. Meruelo, Xavier and Bill and I can't wait to get started."

Doan retired in 2017 after 21 seasons with the Arizona Coyotes. His jersey was retired in 2019.

He holds the Coyotes record for games played (1,540), goals (402), assists (570), points (972), game-winning goals (69) and power-play goals (128).

"We are very excited to welcome Shane Doan back to the Coyotes organization," Meruelo said in a release.