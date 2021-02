Arizona Coyotes President Xavier Gutierrez joined 12 Sports' Chierstin Susel to talk Black History Month and accusations made in a recent The Athletic report.

PHOENIX — Arizona Coyotes President Xavier Gutierrez joined 12 Sports' Chierstin Susel in an exclusive 1-on-1 interview where he addressed how the club is working to celebrate Black History Month.

Gutierrez also addressed a report in The Athletic that accused the organization of financial woes and dysfunction under current ownership.