Vejmelka has 46 saves for 1st shutout, Coyotes beat Jets 1-0

WINNIPEG, MB — Karel Vejmelka stopped 46 shots to earn his first NHL shutout as the Arizona Coyotes beat the Winnipeg Jets 1-0. Antoine Roussel scored the game’s only goal to help Arizona get just its fifth win of the season (5-15-2).
Connor Hellebuyck had 14 saves for Winnipeg, which is 1-5-1 in its last seven games.
The Jets went 0 for 6 on the power play, including 0 for 5 in the third period. Roussel, who was left alone in front of the net, converted a pass from Loui Eriksson past a helpless Hellebuyck with 2:01 left in the second period.
It was Roussel’s third of the season.
12 Sports on YouTube
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.