Tempe City Council agrees to send Arizona Coyotes entertainment district proposal to special election in May 2023

TEMPE, Ariz. — In a special meeting Thursday, the Tempe City Council voted to allow residents to decide the fate of the proposed Arizona Coyotes entertainment district.

The decision, a 7-0 vote, from the Council sends the proposed entertainment district to a referendum and allows residents to vote on the matter in a special election to be held on May 16, 2023.

"This is merely about reserving a date for an election," Tempe Mayor Corey Woods said. "I believe it is a good thing to allow residents to vote on the proposal."

Coyotes CEO Xavier Gutierrez was at the meeting in person asking for the Council to approve a public vote on the proposal.

Gutierrez believes that the vote will ensure commitment, transparency and inclusion for everyone to voice their opinion.

The Council had the opportunity to put it on the August ballot but opted for the earlier date in May.

What is the Tempe Entertainment District?

The $2.1 billion entertainment district for the Coyotes was first proposed in September 2021.

The development includes a 16,000-seat arena and team practice facility. In the following phases, the site will build hotels, retail, apartments and a theater.

Officials from the Coyotes say the development will bring 6,900 permanent jobs and over 9,000 jobs to the state of Arizona. They believed it will generate close to $125 million in revenue.

The project has already attracted its fair share of supporters and opponents.

The City of Phoenix and airport officials have expressed concerns over building heights and the site's proximity to runways since the project falls under Sky Harbor's flight paths.

In the meantime, the Arizona Coyotes just began their first of three possible seasons at Arizona State University's Mullett Arena.

The arena, built for ASU's NCAA hockey team, has less than one-third the seating capacity of most NHL venues.

