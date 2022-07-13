Shane and Josh Doan share nickname and love for Arizona Coyotes

Two generations of Doans look forward to the future of hockey in the Valley after Josh Doan was drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2021 NHL Draft.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Will the real “Doaner” please stand up? Hockey fans have known Arizona Coyotes legend, Shane Doan, by his nickname for decades. But now Shane’s 20-year-old son, Josh, is receiving the "Doaner" treatment at his second Coyotes Development camp.

“It’s actually a little confusing when we’re both in the same room,” Shane said. “My younger boy and my girls, they get called ‘Doaner’ too so it’s one of those things when we’re together we all answer.”

“I’ve been around the rink long enough where it’s a majority of the time been him when they’re calling that name,” Josh explained. “Hockey’s pretty basic when it comes to nicknames it’s either a ‘y’ or an ‘er’ at the end of your name, so I think ‘Doaner’ is pretty easy for my last name.”

Josh was picked 37th overall by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2021 NHL Draft, becoming the highest draft pick in Arizona State history. The forward set multiple ASU hockey records as a freshman during the 2021-2022 season and has developed into a homegrown prospect for the Yotes, the franchise his father played with for 21 seasons.

Shane retired from the game in 2017 and returned to the organization in 2021 when he was hired as the Chief Hockey Development Officer. Now he gets to watch his son skate for the Coyotes.

“To have the opportunity to watch your son play and get to be here at home is special. For him to be part of the Coyotes… You don’t ever really imagine something like that,” Shane said. “I know how big a fan he is of the Coyotes and obviously the organization means so much to me so it's pretty special to have that chance.”

Shane’s No. 19 jersey was the first to ever be retired by the Coyotes in 2019. While the number is synonymous with the franchise icon, Josh is working to create his own legacy in the desert by wearing the number 91.

“I think from the first time you put on the real Coyotes logo it’s something special. My whole life I’ve been putting it on with 19 on the back of the jersey for my dad, just cheering him on, so to finally have my own number and to be part of the organization myself it’s a really cool experience,” Josh said. “I’m happy to be part of this organization. There’s no place I’d rather be. It was my dream to be a Coyote.”

Josh is looking forward to playing for the Sun Devils at ASU’s new multipurpose arena that will be shared with the Coyotes beginning in October. He feels less pressure in his second Development Camp but remains patient when it comes to taking the next step in his hockey career.

Shane coached Josh on the Coyotes Junior Team but he’s relishing the opportunity to sit back and watch his son chase his dream.

“He’s probably surpassed me in a lot of things and can do things that I could never do so my coaching is usually more about enjoying the game and staying in the moment and stuff like that,“ Shane said. “He holds on to the puck and protects the puck really well. It’s a skill that serves you well as a player. He passes and sees the ice really well; he’s got a great hockey IQ… He’s been working on his skating and that’s improved too so it’s fun to watch.”



Sports