NHL postpones Coyotes-Kraken game due to COVID-19 concerns

SEATTLE — The NHL announced Monday that the matchup between the Arizona Coyotes and Seattle Kraken has been postponed due to COVID-19 seriously affecting Seattle’s roster.

The game was scheduled for Tuesday night at Climate Pledge Arena. A new date hasn’t been announced.

Seattle announced that an unidentified player tested positive for coronavirus as the club contends with a rotating cast of athletes moving in and out of health protocols.

Kraken officials canceled Monday’s practice, and the league previously postponed Seattle’s game against the Calgary Flames that was scheduled last Thursday.

The NHL resumed daily COVID-19 testing among players as the omicron variant of the virus spreads across the world.

About 10% of players across the league are under COVID-19 protocols and more than 20 games have been postponed so far.

Cross-border travel against Canadian clubs has also been suspended until after Christmas, leading to the Coyotes postponing its game against the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday.

Arizona’s next home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning remains on the schedule for Dec. 23.

Sports