Here's how you can watch Arizona Coyotes games this season

The Coyotes are moving off of Bally Sports Arizona and allowing more homes to watch hockey in the process. Here's how you will be able watch the Coyotes this year.

TEMPE, Ariz. — After an offseason of uncertainty regarding where fans would be able to watch the Arizona Coyotes on television, and with just days to go before the regular season begins, the team finally has an answer.

The Coyotes announced a multi-year agreement with Scripps Sports to air the team's game over the air and allow fans to watch them for free with just an antenna.

This year, 81 of the Coyotes' 82 games will be broadcast on channel 15.2 (the Antenna TV network), which is also channel 95 on COX. The only game not broadcast there will be the Coyotes matchup against the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 21, which will be shown on ESPN+.

This move comes after months of uncertainty regarding the future of Bally Sports Arizona (which declared bankruptcy last spring) and other regional sports networks.

In May, the Phoenix Suns and Mercury announced that they were leaving Bally Sports Arizona and would air their games on Arizona's Family (3TV, CBS 5, and the Arizona's Family Sports Network).

That move was followed by the Arizona Diamondbacks leaving Bally Sports Arizona in July and allowing Major League Baseball to take over the production and distribution of their games.

And Wednesday, the Coyotes and Diamond Sports, Bally Sports Arizona's parent company, agreed to end their broadcast agreement, allowing the team to move to a new television home.

Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo told Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports that this move will allow the team to reach three times more households than they could with Bally Sports and will allow their games to be aired in Utah and New Mexico.

The Coyotes will produce their broadcasts, which will include pre and postgame shows. Fans will see the same faces on their televisions as they did with Bally Sports, as play-by-play announce Matt McConnell, color analyst Tyson Nash, and hosts Todd Walsh and Jody Jackson will return.

Games will be broadcast in Tucson over the air on channel 9.2 (COX channel 85 and Comcast channel 1179).

The Coyotes are also working on creating a direct-to-consumer streaming platform for their games, but the details for that have not been finalized.

The Coyotes open their season on Friday, Oct. 13, when they travel to New Jersey to play the Devils.