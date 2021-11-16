x
Coyotes

Hayton's two goals help Coyotes to a rare road win

The Coyotes got their 1st road win of the season and 2nd win overall by defeating the St. Louis Blues Tuesday night
Credit: AP
Arizona Coyotes' Travis Boyd (72) celebrates a goal by teammate Kyle Capobianco (75) as St. Louis Blues' Oskar Sundqvist (70) looks at a replay during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

ST. LOUIS — Barrett Hayton scored twice and Scott Wedgewood made 33 saves as the Arizona Coyotes downed the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Tuesday. 

Kyle Capobianco scored his first goal of the season for Arizona, which snapped a three-game losing streak and won in regulation for only the second time in 16 games this season. 

Torey Krug scored in his return from COVID-19 protocol for St. Louis, which lost its fourth straight game. 

Jordan Kyrou also scored and Ryan O’Reilly added two assists for the Blues. Jordan Binnington made 20 saves for St. Louis. 

