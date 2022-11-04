Coyotes sign Nathan Smith to 2-year, entry-level contract

The Coyotes franchise is providing fans with much-needed optimism with the signing of Nathan Smith.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — "We were ecstatic about trading for him,” Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong said of Nathan Smith. “[I'm] more ecstatic about signing him and being able to put him in the lineup.”

It’s a quick turnaround for the Minnesota State product who most recently is coming off playing in the Frozen Four Championship game.

Just days later, Smith is now projected to suit up for the 'Yotes Tuesday night.

“Honestly, I don’t know what to expect,” Smith said. “As of right now, my mindset will be the same as always, and try to control my nerves a little bit. I am sure I will be really nervous, but I am really excited to take the ice.”

The 23-year-old Smith registered 19 goals and 31 assists in 38 games this season with Minnesota State.

Not only that, but he finished the season ranked second in the NCAA in points and tied for third in assists. He led the Mavericks in points and assists (tied) and ranked second on the team in goals.

While the center found tremendous success at the collegiate level, both he and Armstrong know the transition to the highest level of play will be a process.

“He’s going to have a learning curve jumping into the lineup,” Armstrong said. “He’s going from college hockey and then all of a sudden you are in the NHL. But the way that he’s progressed over the years, he’s going to take on the challenge and it’s exciting times for him.”

“I am just going to be a sponge throughout this process,” Smith said.

It seems likely Smith won’t have too hard of a time adjusting to the pace of the game knowing how much talent and success he has already found on the ice.

Smith is expected to find some ice time this coming Tuesday when the Coyotes are set to face the New Jersey Devils.

Up to Speed