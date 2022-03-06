Cam's Comments on the Coyotes draft weekend

The Coyotes hold three picks in the first-round of the 2022 NHL Draft.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Allow the wrestling fan in me to come out for a second.

One of The Rock’s most famous catchphrases, used every time he steps into an arena is…. 'Finally, The Rock has come back to [Name of city].'

Well, Coyotes fans…. FINALLY, the Coyotes are building for the future.

A real future. A real future here in Arizona. A real future with a contending roster.

For years, the Coyotes have sold us on a dream of being a stable franchise.

Yet – they’ve been anything but that.

Countless rebuilds and losing seasons. Different owners, head coaches, GMs, players and arenas. Tax problems, bill problems, scandals and front office drama.

We’ve seen it all with this team in the last 26 years.

When GM Bill Armstrong was hired in 2020 --- he came with a promise, “to clean stuff up.”

Cleaning the Coyotes up is the ultimate challenge, but Armstrong is doing what he was brought here for.

Armstrong’s history is finding Stanley Cup-winning talent in the draft, and he’s positioned the Coyotes to do that over the next couple of years.

This year, the Yotes have 7 picks in the first two rounds of the draft (3 first-round picks and 4 second-round picks).

The Tempe arena proposal is the first viable plan this team has had in a decade.

A real path to keep this team in Arizona… and likely the last plan.

Sure, it comes with playing in a 5,000-seat college hockey arena for 3-4 years, but if approved, the homeless Coyotes will finally have their forever Arizona home.

Hockey works in the desert.

The fanbase is here. The passion is here. The people are here. The proof is in the community hockey programs that continue to grow. The proof is in the talent… one of the best players in the world (Auston Matthews) grew up playing hockey in the desert.

But the play on NHL ice has to match that.

10-years without a playoff berth doesn’t (not counting the COVID bubble year).

