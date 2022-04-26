Arizona Coyotes hosting Black Hockey History Tour

The Black Hockey History Tour was established in 2019 and has visited 27 other cities in 2022.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A piece of hockey history is visiting the Valley.

The National Hockey League's Black Hockey History Tour will visit Glendale at Gila River Arena on April 28 and 29, according to the NHL.

The 525 square feet mobile museum showcases today's stars while taking a look back at 200 years worth of achievements by Black pioneers and trailblazers of the sport, the league said.

First established in 2019, the Black Hockey History Tour will visit its 28th city across North America in 2022 when it comes to Gila River Arena.

Exhibits also include a look ahead at the next generation of young stars, NHL officials, broadcasters and women in the game.

The truck will be located in the parking lot next to Saddle Ranch Chop House (northeast corner of the arena) and is free to the public.

April 29 also marks the Arizona Coyotes' final time playing at Gila River Arena.

Black Hockey History Tour Mobile Schedule:

Thursday, April 28, 2022

Gila River Arena

9400 W. Maryland Ave,

Glendale, AZ 85305

1:30-7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 29, 2022

Gila River Arena

9400 W. Maryland Ave,

Glendale, AZ 85305

2:30-8:00 p.m.

