Arizona Coyotes sign top prospect Logan Cooley to entry-level contract

The former third-overall pick was going to head back to college, but decided to change his mind & come to the NHL instead to play his rookie season with the Coyotes.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes got a huge boost to their roster for the 2023-24 season on Thursday as their top draft pick from the 2022 NHL Draft, forward Logan Cooley changed his mind and decided not to go back to college and play another year with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, but to sign an entry-level contract and begin his NHL career in Arizona instead.

"Any hockey player, it's their it's their goal to play in the NHL," Cooley said on a Zoom press conference Thursday afternoon. "And obviously, that was my dream. I want to play at the highest level I can. I want to be pushed every day, I want to play with the best. And honestly, I'm just super excited (about) the future of the Arizona Coyotes in the direction they're going."

Cooley said at the Coyotes' development camp that the plan was to go back to college, but did add a qualifying "right now." However, Cooley did admit that attending the development camp did play a role in his decision to turn pro.

"Anytime you put that Coyote jersey on, even if it's just a practice jersey, it means a lot and definitely means a lot to me," Cooley said. "Anytime you can put that NHL jersey on and compete against the other prospects and kind of see where you're at against them, it was super special. And that's kind of when I knew that, you know, I think we're ready for the next step."

Cooley continued saying leaving his coaches and teammates in Minnesota was a tough decision to make.

"It's seriously the best place to play college hockey, and the coaching staff did such an amazing job for me, and, obviously, my teammates, they pushed me every day," Cooley said. "It wasn't an easy call at all I was, kind of dreading it for a while now. But, I think both parts handled it well. It wasn't the easiest, but I'm happy with my decision right now."

Cooley told reporters that he has been talking a lot with Coyotes All-Star Clayton Keller over the summer and that getting to play with Keller in the NHL will be special, but this is what he said when asked what he is looking forward to the most about jump starting his NHL career.

"I think just getting to meet my new teammates," Cooley responded. "Obviously, like I said earlier to put on an Arizona Coyotes jersey, to represent them, and honestly to help this team eventually get to a Stanley Cup is my goal. And that's everyone else's goal who plays in the NHL. They want to win. It's a business now I want to contribute any way I can to help the team win the Stanley Cup."

The Coyotes will open the 2023-24 season on October 13th on the road against the New Jersey Devils. Their first home game at Mullett Arena in Tempe will be on Oct. 21 against the Anaheim Ducks.