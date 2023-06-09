'A terrific fit with the Maple Leafs': Toronto's hockey team hires Coyotes' legend

In this new role, Doan will assist in day-to-day hockey operations matters as assigned by the General Manager.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — It looks like Captain Coyote is leaving the Valley of the Sun.

Coyotes great Shane Done has been hired as a special advisor to the general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs, the team announced Friday morning.

In this new role, Doan will assist in day-to-day hockey operations matters as assigned by the General Manager.

The Coyotes confirmed the news Friday morning and thanked him for his time and career in the desert. He had a prestigious 21-year playing career in the NHL.

"I'm very excited to welcome Shane to the Toronto Maple Leafs," said Maple Leaf's General Manager Brad Treliving. "Through his more than 1,500 NHL games played, his management roles, being an NHL team captain for more than a decade and being just a wonderful human being, Shane has touched all the aspects of the game which make him a terrific fit with the Maple Leafs organization, its staff and players."

Thank you for all you've done for hockey in the desert. Wishing you the best. #YotesForever pic.twitter.com/Cc7SVgMJpL — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) June 9, 2023

Cam' Comments on the Doan news

I'm seeing a lot of chatter about Shane Doan, so figure I’d chime in.

Doaner has wanted to get more involved behind the scenes — much more than just a "chief hockey development officer." Remember, he took a step back from that roll with the Yotes in September. See his work with Team Canada.

This opportunity with Toronto is perfect and he gets to work under an old Coyote friend, Dwight Schrute style!

The new job is well deserved, just wish it could’ve been here. This is another bad look for the Coyotes… a big loss.

On a personal note — I'm super happy for my friend. Doaner is one of the best humans I know, and one of the biggest sports fans you’ll ever meet. Always enjoyed seeing him get fired up talking other Valley sports and athletes. A truly great person, who always made time for anyone and everyone.

His impact on our community will be felt for a very long time. Now he gets to keep sharing that passion with others.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."

Amazon Fire TV: Search for "12 News KPNX" to find the free 12News+ app to add to your account, or have the 12News+ app delivered directly to your Amazon Fire TV through Amazon.com or the Amazon app.

12Sports on YouTube