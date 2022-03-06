Arizona Coyotes select Logan Cooley with No. 3 pick in NHL draft

Cooley, 18, was selected by behind Juraj Slakovsky and Simon Nemec.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Coyotes selected Logan Cooley with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft on Thursday.

Cooley, 18, a Pittsburgh native spent two years in the United States Development Team. Cooley was expected to begin at the University of Minnesota this fall.

This was the third time in franchise history the Coyotes were drafted third overall.

The Coyotes begin their first year at Arizona State's Tempe campus next season, sharing the newly built multi-purpose facility with the university.

The City of Tempe and Arizona Coyotes are at the beginning stages of negotiations on a new $2.1 billion entertainment district on the west end of Tempe Town Lake.

The Coyotes hold six more picks in the 2022 NHL Draft.

With the third overall pick in the 2022 #NHLDraft, we’ve selected Logan Cooley. Welcome to Arizona, Logan! pic.twitter.com/rz3UdYmAcz — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) July 7, 2022

