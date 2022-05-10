Arizona Coyotes will select 3rd overall in 2022 NHL Draft

The Coyotes will pick third overall in the 2022 NHL Draft to be held on July 7.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes will select third overall in the 2022 National Hockey League Draft.

The Coyotes will select behind the Montreal Canadiens and New Jersey Devils, who secured No. 1 and No. 2 picks, respectively. The Seattle Kraken and Philadelphia Flyers round out the top five.

The 2022 draft marks the third time in franchise history the Coyotes will draft 3rd overall.

The NHL Draft will be held July 7-8 in Montreal.

Arizona Sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.

The Valley hosts multiple major sporting events on a yearly basis, including college football's Fiesta Bowl and Cactus Bowl; the PGA Tour’s highest-attended event, the Waste Management Phoenix Open; NASCAR events each spring and fall; and Cactus League Spring Training.

12 Sports