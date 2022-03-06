Arizona Coyotes release 2022-2023 schedule

The Coyotes will open their season in Pittsburgh on Oct. 13 when they face off against the Penguins.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes released their schedule for the 2022-23 regular season. The Coyotes will open their season in Pittsburgh on Thursday, Oct. 13 when they face the Penguins. The Yotes' Home Opener will be on Friday, Oct. 28, against the Winnipeg Jets.

The Arizona Coyotes' entire 2022-23 regular season schedule can be found here.

The Coyotes will be playing on Arizona State's Tempe campus for at least the next three seasons. This marks the 27th year of Coyotes hockey in Arizona. The Yotes will host all of the original six teams and their busiest month will be March with 16 games. The 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend will be hosted by the Florida Panthers on Feb. 3 and 4, 2023.

Here's a list of key home games for fans to keep in mind:

· October 28: Home opener against the Winnipeg Jets in Tempe

· October 30: Chris Kreider, Adam Fox and the N.Y. Rangers visit the Valley

· December 9: Charlie McAvoy and the Boston Bruins make their only trip to Arizona

· December 27: The Coyotes host the 2022 Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche

· December 29: The Toronto Maple Leafs, led by Auston Matthews come to town

· January 8: Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins make their only visit to Tempe

· January 19: The Coyotes take on Alex Ovechkin, T.J. Oshie and the Washington Capitals

· January 22: Mark Stone, Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights make their only visit to Arizona

· January 26: Arizona hosts Ryan O'Reilly and the St. Louis Blues

· February 6: Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild make their first of two visits to the Valley

· February 15: Steven Stamkos, Victor Hedman and the Tampa Bay Lightning come to town

· February 26: The Coyotes host Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators

· February 28: The Chicago Blackhawks, led by Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane make their first of two trips to the desert

· March 5: Jack Hughes and the New Jersey Devils visit Tempe

· March 16: Arizona hosts Quinn Hughes, Elias Petterson and the Vancouver Canucks

· March 18: The Chicago Blackhawks make their second trip to Arizona

· March 26: Cale Makar, Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche come to town

· March 27: The Edmonton Oilers, led by Connor McDavid, make their only trip to Tempe

· April 13: Arizona hosts the Vancouver Canucks in the regular-season finale



