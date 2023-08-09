Coyotes owner expected to purchase land in Mesa

According to the release from the Coyotes, the land could be the potential site for a sports arena and entertainment district for the team.

PHOENIX — Could the new home of the Arizona Coyotes be headed in the East Valley?

The team issued a statement Wednesday morning stating Coyotes Owner, Chairman & Governor Alex Meruelo has executed a Letter of Intent to purchase a parcel of land located in Mesa, Arizona.

According to the release from the Coyotes, the land could be the potential site for a sports arena and entertainment district for the team.

"The Coyotes remain committed to building the first privately funded sports facility in Arizona history and ensuring the Valley as the Club’s permanent home," the statement read. "In addition to this property in Mesa, the Club will continue to explore other potential sites in the East Valley."

Basics, such as the site's location, weren't immediately released.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Here's the copy of the rest of the Coyotes' statement:

“We appreciate the tremendous support that we have received from many communities, elected officials, and community leaders who have expressed their desire to see the Coyotes remain in the Valley permanently. We would also like to thank NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly for their steadfast support of the Club’s efforts to find a permanent arena solution, and for their recognition that Arizona is a tremendous hockey market."

