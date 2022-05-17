Report: Arizona Coyotes may not be able to put their logo at center ice at ASU's multipurpose arena

The Coyotes signed a deal to play at least the next three years at ASU's new arena, but fans may not see the Coyotes' kachina logo at center ice.

TEMPE, Ariz. — More details of the deal between the Arizona Coyotes and Arizona State University, which will allow the Coyotes to play at ASU's new multipurpose arena for at least the next three seasons, are being revealed, and according to a new report from The Athletic's Katie Strang and Sean Shapiro, fans may not see a Coyotes logo at center ice.

The new report digs into the venue license agreement between IceArizona Hockey and OVG Facilities and was signed by Coyotes President Xavier Gutierrez and says:

"In-ice advertising will be a revenue source for Arizona State, and the Coyotes aren't allowed to modify the look of the ice surface - including the Arizona State logo at center ice - on broadcasts to protect ASU's permanent advertisers in the building. It is noted that this doesn't and shouldn't impact opposing broadcasts filming at ASU."

That means when Coyotes fans attend home games, they may only see a pitchfork at center ice instead of the Coyotes Kachina logo, crescent moon logo, or howling Coyote logo.

However, PHNX Sports' Craig Morgan is reporting that fans will see both teams' logos at center ice.

ASU CFO Morgan Olsen to me RE: center ice: “You should anticipate that both team identities will be reflected.”

All that the agreement stipulates is that anything ASU puts into the ice cannot be altered by the Coyotes. — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) May 17, 2022

According to the new report, all Coyotes advertising at the arena is required to be temporary but will have access to the scoreboard hanging above center ice, the ribbon board and they will be able to change ads on the boards.

The Coyotes will also be required to work with "exclusive venue sponsors," who have signed deals with OVG or not sell ads in those spaces.

The Coyotes will have to get any alcohol or beer advertisements approved by ASU. The university will also be able to reject any advertisements that they find to be distasteful or not in compliance with ASU rules.

ASU will get all revenue from arena naming rights and the Coyotes will not be able to sell temporary ads to anyone that is a competitor or in the same category as which every company buys the naming rights for the arena.

The Athletic's report also says that ASU has a clause in the deal, which allow them to get out of the deal if the Coyotes do anything that would reflect poorly on the university.

"According to the document, if the Coyotes or (owner Alex) Meruelo become the subject of adverse publicity, contempt, scandal or ridicule for violating 'widely held principles of public morality, failing to conduct is business affairs with a high degree of integrity and honesty and/or failing to act as a good corporate citizen,' Arizona State can get out of its deal with the Coyotes."

The Athletic has previously reported on accusations of the Coyotes having a "'toxic' work environment," and the organization also faced a lot of backlash in 2020 when they drafted Mitchell Miller, who bullied a Black classmate with developmental disabilities. The Coyotes later cut ties with Miller and forfeited the pick.

The report also says the Coyotes will not be able to run any sports gambling operations inside the arena or anywhere on or within a half-mile of ASU's Tempe campus. The team will be able to request that to change if the state legislature changes the rules during this legislative session.

The deal between ASU and the Coyotes is for three years with an option for a fourth year.

If the Coyotes' new arena in Tempe gets approved by the city council, but more time is needed to get it built, ASU and the Coyotes will meet on or near New Year's Day 2025 to discuss extending the lease for another year.