Arizona Coyotes launch learn-to-play program for LGBTQ+ adults

The Pride Growlers create safe space for LGBTQ+ community to learn hockey.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Hockey is for everyone.

That's the phrase the Arizona Coyotes are putting into practice by launching the Pride Growlers Learn-To-Play Program where members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies can learn how to play the game.

"I started playing hockey five years ago and it added something to my life," President of the Arizona Legacy Pride Hockey Association Matthew Spang-Marshall said. "I just want to be able to give that opportunity to the people of the community to do something fun and hockey is a blast."

Spang-Marshall didn't grow up playing sports but now he's working to make hockey accessible and welcoming for members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies in the Valley.

The Pride Growlers started in 2021 with the goal of creating a safe space for those who wanted to get into the game for the first time or revisit a childhood pastime.

"They tell me that they're really grateful for a space like this for them to come back into hockey, the people who used to play hockey growing up," Spang-Marshall said. "Maybe they just didn't feel completely comfortable. Maybe things that weren't even directed to them but maybe they just heard their teammates saying things that made them feel uncomfortable. Or maybe they were directly said to them to make them feel uncomfortable."

The Coyotes have several different Learn-To-Play programs but the Pride Growlers is one of the first of its kind in the country.

Players of all skill levels can learn the basics of the game -- skating, stickhandling and shooting -- and the Pride Growlers provide all the equipment except for the skates

"We have a special jersey, it's been really popular. It went crazy on Twitter, everyone wanted this jersey but the way that you get it is by playing," Coyotes Marketing Manager, Christina Kehoe, said. "We're just looking to grow hockey in the state. We're just happy to be able to provide a place for people to feel welcome and join our hockey community."

Spang-Marshall, who was one of the many public speakers during the Tempe City Council meeting involving the Coyotes' new arena proposal, said the Coyotes are giving ALPHA and the queer community visibility.

"You'll never grow if you don't get out of your comfort zone," Spang-Marshall said. "I see people who come out here and they fall and they have fun and you're padded head to toe and it's worth every bit of conquering fear to get out there and at least try."

For more information on ALPHA and the Pride Growlers, visit AZPrideHockey.org or ArizonaCoyotes.com/Play.

