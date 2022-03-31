Arizona Coyotes RW Clayton Keller out 4-6 months after breaking femur

The lone Coyotes All-Star will miss the rest of the season, but is in good spirits after surgery overnight, according to head coach André Tourigny

GLENDALE, Ariz. — March had been the best month of the season for the Arizona Coyotes, but it ended with a huge blow, as RW Clayton Keller, the team's lone All-Star, will miss the rest of the season due to a broken femur.

The injury happened with 5:15 left in the 3rd period of Wednesday night's win over the San Jose Sharks. Keller was skating through the Sharks' zone when he went crashing awkwardly into the boards behind the net.

Keller had to be stretchered off the ice and gave fans a thumbs up, signaling that he will be okay.

Coyotes' head coach André Tourigny visited Keller in the hospital this morning. He said Keller had surgery overnight and that he is focused on getting back for next season.

"He was smiling, positive, talking about the pain was way less now," Tourigny said. "This morning he was already talking about rehabbing and taking advantage and all of it, so that’s unbelievable."

Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz says the team has reached out to Keller to show their support for their injured teammate.

"Sounds like he’s doing good, glad surgery and everything went well," Schmaltz said. "Obviously very unfortunate. He’s one of my closest friends off the ice too, so it’s tough to see that happen to a guy like that who's been so great for our team this year. I know he’ll come back stronger and he’s a competitor and he’s going to do everything he can to get ready for the start of next season.”

Schmaltz also said it was hard for the team to see one of their best players go down, especially with the season Keller was putting together.

"You feel for those guys and you know, I’ve been on the side of being injured, it sucks," Schmaltz said. "You’re watching your teammates, you want to be out there and there’s nothing you can really do about it but go about your recovery and try to rehab as best as you can."

Want to thank my teammates, the fans, and medical personnel for the love and support last night! Unfortunately the season’s over for me, but I’m resting comfortably at the hospital in good spirits. I will be back better than ever for day 1 next season!!!! 🙏 — Clayton Keller (@ClaytonKeller37) March 31, 2022

Tourigny said it will be nearly impossible to replace Keller on the ice as a player, but there is one aspect of Keller's game that he will challenge the rest of the team to fill.

"For me, he’s our most competitive player. And I said that is important. That is what we need to replace. Some guys need to take the challenge, need to grab the ball in making sure we have the competitiveness," Tourigny said. "(Keller) is really competitive every day, practice, game, he’d take it personal. He’d challenge in practice to win. He cares a lot and we need to replace that. We won’t replace him as a player. He’s one of the best players in the league. He’s probably the most underrated player in the league maybe so, you can’t replace him. But we need to replace his energy and his leadership, and that is internally what our team has to do.”

INJURY UPDATE: Coyotes forward Clayton Keller underwent successful surgery last night to repair a fractured leg. Keller is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery. He will be out 4-6 months. pic.twitter.com/DQbtv01tfF — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) March 31, 2022

When it comes to what is next for the Coyotes on the ice, Tourigny also made it clear that some young guys will have an opportunity to show they have what it takes to play in the NHL.

"Every year in the NHL, those teams who are in our situation give an opportunity to a player who you never see again after. So, they need to see the urgency. And other guys, at the reverse, grab the opportunity and they don’t disappear after. They stay in the league for a long, long time, So, those guys need to have the urgency to prove themselves," Tourigny said. "It’s an unbelievable opportunity. It will be 15, 16, whatever number of games left. Those guys have the opportunity to have a big window and have an opportunity to play a really important role and earn themselves either a spot or at least a discussion saying this guy can do it. So now, if we can grow our organization within, that’s the best scenario. Everybody will agree with that. So, those guys have the opportunity. They have an audition of 15, 16, 20 games, some guys, their audition’s already started, that’s up to them."

Did it for Kells. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PNw9usoN3t — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) March 31, 2022

The Coyotes will be back on the ice Friday night at Gila River Arena in Glendale when they host the Anaheim Ducks at 7:30 p.m.