Here's the 1st look at the ASU/Arizona Coyotes shared center ice logo at ASU's Mullett Arena

Back in May, there was controversy over whether or we would see a Kachina logo at center ice at ASU. It was allowed, and now we know what center ice will look like

TEMPE, Ariz. — Back in May, there was controversy over whether or not Arizona State University would allow the Arizona Coyotes to put their Kachina logo at center ice of ASU's new multipurpose arena, now named Mullett Arena.

That controversy was cleared up and we learned that both an ASU logo and a Kachina logo would be seen at center ice.

"We will have both the Coyotes and ASU logos on center ice," a statement from ASU on May 18, 2022 read. "The Coyotes are prohibited from including any of their other normal in-ice branding. They are also prevented from digitally covering up our logo on their broadcasts."

The ice surface is currently being installed at Mullett Arena and today, the live camera of the construction from Mortenson revealed that there will be an ASU pitchfork on one side of the center line inside of the circle at center ice and a Coyotes' Kachina logo on the other side.

OFFICIAL: Both @ArizonaCoyotes and @SunDevilHockey logos painted at center ice of Mullet Arena. Here's a look from Mortensen's construction cam at 4:40PM. @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/0TCcY2kHIk — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) September 21, 2022

This was hinted at on the Coyotes' ticketing website when single-game tickets were put on sale earlier this month.

The controversy about center ice stemmed from an article by The Athletic, which took a closer look at the venue license agreement between IceArizona Hockey, which runs the Coyotes, OVG Facilites, which runs Mullett Arena. It was also signed by Coyotes President Xavier Gutierrez.

"In-ice advertising will be a revenue source for Arizona State, and the Coyotes aren't allowed to modify the look of the ice surface - including the Arizona State logo at center ice - on broadcasts to protect ASU's permanent advertisers in the building," The agreement read. "It is noted that this doesn't and shouldn't impact opposing broadcasts filming at ASU."

The Coyotes clarified that the identities of both ASU and the Coyotes would be seen at center ice, which ASU backed up with the statement quoted earlier in this article.

ASU CFO Morgan Olsen to me RE: center ice: “You should anticipate that both team identities will be reflected.”

All that the agreement stipulates is that anything ASU puts into the ice cannot be altered by the Coyotes. — Not the country music singer Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) May 17, 2022

The agreement also states that all Coyotes advertising in Mullett Arena must be temporary, but the Coyotes will have access to the scoreboard hanging above center ice, the ribbon board, which runs around the arena and they will be able to change the ads on the boards.

The deal between the Coyotes and ASU is for three years, but has an option for a fourth year, if the Coyotes' planned arena just a couple miles west of Mullett Arena is not complete.

The City of Tempe has yet to approve the Coyotes' proposal. If it is approved, an arena and entertainment complex would be built at the northeast corner of Rio Salado and Priest Roads.

Fan Reaction

Can’t wait to watch a game here.



Watching the Chargers at Dignity Health was a really fun, unique experience.



This will hopefully be the same. You’ll most likely never get another chance to see an NHL game in such a small, intimate venue. — ek (@kieckhafer) September 21, 2022

Looks like an amazing place to watch a game — Aaron Henry (@aaron_henry) September 21, 2022

It would have been awesome if they could have used the coyote holding the trident as the logo. — A Ruck (@whattheruck303) September 21, 2022

Shame it’s not Sparky and a real duel depicted — Morroc Obama (@morrocobama) September 21, 2022