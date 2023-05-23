Will they stay or will they go? Cam Cox talks Coyotes future with Yotes insider Craig Morgan

Craig said the team is NOT for sale, and the NHL has no desire or plan to force Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo to sell the team.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Will they stay or will they go? The Tempe arena vote failure leaves the Arizona Coyotes without a long-term arena home in the Valley.

I’ve been getting peppered with tweets and questions about the Arizona Coyotes' future in Arizona for days.

So I called PHNX Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan to talk about the latest on the Coyotes’ search for a new Valley home, why moving downtown isn’t an option, and how all this arena mess is messing with the on-ice product.

Craig reported that the team is NOT for sale, and the NHL has no desire or plan to force Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo to sell the team.

